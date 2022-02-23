Millennium Management LLC Buys 9,961 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Heska worth $21,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Heska by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.17.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $122.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.92 and a 200 day moving average of $202.07. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $275.94.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

