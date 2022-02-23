UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stake Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after buying an additional 1,053,388 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in UGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after buying an additional 221,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in UGI by 69.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after buying an additional 1,277,446 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in UGI by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,258,000 after buying an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in UGI by 26.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after buying an additional 237,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. UGI Co. has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

