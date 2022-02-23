MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,675 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,058 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 264.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

