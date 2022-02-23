MML Investors Services LLC Sells 8,308 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 1.11% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 71,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

