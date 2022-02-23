-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELOX shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.60.

Shares of ELOX opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.36. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,862,820 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 447,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the period. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

