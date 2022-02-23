California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,717 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Choice Hotels International worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $44,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 54.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $143.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.