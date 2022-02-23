Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.91% of Kforce worth $50,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kforce by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFRC. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.