-$0.15 EPS Expected for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

HTHT stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 133.09 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

