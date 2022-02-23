MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 138.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 87,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period.

Shares of GGN stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

