MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 50.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 368.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Charter Communications by 138.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after buying an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 172.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $595.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.59 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $612.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $686.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.