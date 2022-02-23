MML Investors Services LLC Sells 282 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

HACK opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

