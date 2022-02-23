Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

