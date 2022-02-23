Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000.

VV opened at $197.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.17 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

