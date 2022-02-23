Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after buying an additional 5,349,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after buying an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $301,362,000 after buying an additional 131,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $233,175,000 after buying an additional 241,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average is $97.61.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

