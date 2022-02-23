Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,627 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $146.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.