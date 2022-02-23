Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of L. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Loews by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Loews by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Loews by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Loews by 12.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock worth $1,904,416 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of L opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

