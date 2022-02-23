Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 376.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 47,263 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 94.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Royal Gold by 68.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 43,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average is $103.99. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.02.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

