Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold”

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) was upgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,020 ($54.67) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 4,000 ($54.40). Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($72.08) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

LON:DPH opened at GBX 3,850 ($52.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.52. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 3,236 ($44.01) and a one year high of GBX 5,525 ($75.14). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,421.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,816.88. The stock has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

