Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 137.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 531,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 307,301 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,150,000 after purchasing an additional 450,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after purchasing an additional 664,811 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.34. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

