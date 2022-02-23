16,618 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $214,156,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 37.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at about $171,202,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth about $77,927,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,597,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FIGS Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

