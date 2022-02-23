Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $23.48 Million Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 549,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Freshworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

