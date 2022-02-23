Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.15% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Get Global X Millennials Consumer ETF alerts:

Shares of MILN opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.