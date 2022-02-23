Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Shares Down 4.2%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 206,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 583,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Get Creatd alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTD. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Creatd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Creatd by 165.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 218,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Creatd by 56.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Creatd in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.