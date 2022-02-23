Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:LNGR) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:LNGR) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.75. 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 14,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82.
