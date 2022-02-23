Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Shares Up 8.5%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 1,017,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 340,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRKA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Troika Media Group by 154.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Troika Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Troika Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

