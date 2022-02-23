Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Shares Up 8.5%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 1,017,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 340,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.
Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.
About Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)
Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.
