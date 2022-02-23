Royal Bank of Canada Sells 345,713 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,713 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.34% of Vontier worth $19,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,654,000 after purchasing an additional 114,224 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,612 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 341,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 95,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 369,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

