Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,271 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.58% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the third quarter valued at $1,861,000.

SJB opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. ProShares Short High Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74.

