Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 21,088 Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) by 149.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.21% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return by 2.3% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 221,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RJA opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

