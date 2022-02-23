6,443 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $61.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

