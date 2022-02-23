North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,631 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.05% of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,577,000.

Get North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA URNM opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $104.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM).

Receive News & Ratings for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.