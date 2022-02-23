Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$93.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$93.56.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$68.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.10 billion and a PE ratio of 20.45. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$58.02 and a one year high of C$89.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

