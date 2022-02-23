Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 9,675 Shares of X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.70% of X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPN opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

