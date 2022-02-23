Brokerages Set CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Price Target at $57.50

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several analysts have commented on CVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CureVac by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 306,197 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CureVac by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 48,384 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in CureVac by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in CureVac by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CureVac by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period.

Shares of CVAC opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. CureVac has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $130.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

