Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Position Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after buying an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after buying an additional 103,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after buying an additional 185,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,723,000 after buying an additional 55,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.