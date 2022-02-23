Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $216,000 in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000.
NASDAQ:TLT opened at $138.59 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.05.
iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
