Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 705.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.00. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LZB. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

