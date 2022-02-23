Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after buying an additional 251,986 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after buying an additional 115,999 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 286.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after buying an additional 115,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $14,432,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on J. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Shares of J opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

