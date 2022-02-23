Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 10,963 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 576.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,748,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 684,721 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,593,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 582,398 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 836,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 272,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Epizyme alerts:

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,563 shares of company stock worth $15,066. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.