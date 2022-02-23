Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $650,000 in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BROS. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09. Dutch Bros Inc has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

