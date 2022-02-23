Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $734,000 in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.49% of Lava Therapeutics B.V. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

