Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Guess? were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guess? by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

NYSE:GES opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.08.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

