Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Holdings Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Methanex worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.