Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 120,609 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,609 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of CommScope worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CommScope by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CommScope by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 427,674 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 317,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CommScope by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 301,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

