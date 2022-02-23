47,477 Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 24.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Lazard by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 40.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.