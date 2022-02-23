Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $246.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.72 and a 200 day moving average of $287.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.96.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

