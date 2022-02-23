Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,742 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Hostess Brands worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after buying an additional 303,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

