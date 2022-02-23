Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Nevro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Nevro by 105,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 380,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nevro stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $182.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

