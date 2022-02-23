Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1,632.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Belden were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Belden stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

