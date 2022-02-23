Royal Bank of Canada Buys 227,539 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,539 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.40% of New Residential Investment worth $20,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,089,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 319,276 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 34,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 4,937.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 80,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.