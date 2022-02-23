Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,370 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after acquiring an additional 350,818 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $209.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average is $146.41.

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607 over the last three months. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.27.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.